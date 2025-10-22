Where to go for snorkeling in Mozambique

Mozambique's coast is famous for its pristine waters and rich marine life, including the gentle giants of the ocean, whale sharks. These magnificent creatures can be spotted from various locations along the coast, giving snorkelers a chance to swim with them in their natural habitat. Here are some of the best spots to snorkel with whale sharks in Mozambique, along with what makes each place special.

Tofo Beach Tofo Beach: A snorkeler's paradise Tofo Beach is one of Mozambique's most popular spots for swimming with whale sharks. The beach has clear waters and a rich marine ecosystem, making it a perfect spot for snorkelers. Whale sharks are often spotted here between October and March when the plankton bloom attracts them. The beach also has several dive centers that offer guided tours and equipment rentals.

Vilanculos Vilanculos: Gateway to marine wonders Vilanculos is another amazing place to snorkel with whale sharks. Situated close to the Bazaruto Archipelago, it is famous for its crystal-clear waters and rich biodiversity. The best time to spot whale sharks here is between November and March, when the water is warm and teeming with life. Local tour operators provide boat trips and snorkeling gear, making it easy for visitors to explore this underwater wonderland.

Pemba Pemba: A hidden gem for adventurers Pemba has some of the best-kept secrets of Mozambique's coastline. The waters around Pemba are home to several species of marine life, including whale sharks. The best time to visit is during the warm months from May to October when visibility is at its best. Local guides can take you to the best spots for an unforgettable experience.