Up your dessert game with cinnamon-avocado combo!

Cinnamon and avocado are two ingredients that can add a unique twist to your vegan dessert game. While cinnamon adds warmth and depth, avocado lends creaminess and richness, making for a perfect combination. Not only are these desserts tasty, but they are also healthy, making them an ideal option for anyone looking to indulge without compromising on nutrition. Here are some ways to use these ingredients in your vegan desserts.

Dish 1 Creamy avocado chocolate mousse with cinnamon Avocado chocolate mousse is a classic dessert that marries the creaminess of avocado with the rich taste of chocolate. Adding a hint of cinnamon elevates the flavor profile, giving it an aromatic touch. To prepare this dish, blend ripe avocados with cocoa powder, plant-based milk, maple syrup, and ground cinnamon until smooth. Chill before serving for the best texture.

Dish 2 Cinnamon-spiced avocado cookies Avocado cookies are a delicious twist on the classic cookie. The healthy fat from avocados makes them soft and chewy. Add some ground cinnamon to the dough for warmth and spice. Mix flour, oats, sugar or sweetener of choice, baking soda, salt, mashed avocado, vanilla extract, and ground cinnamon to make these cookies. Bake until golden brown.

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Dish 3 Vegan avocado cinnamon ice cream For a refreshing treat on warm days, try making vegan avocado cinnamon ice cream. Blend ripe avocados with coconut milk or almond milk for creaminess. Add sugar or agave syrup for sweetness, along with vanilla extract and ground cinnamon for flavoring. Freeze in an ice cream maker or freeze in a container while stirring occasionally until firm.

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