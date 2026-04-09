Iconic hairstyles you can recreate at home

Bollywood has always been a trendsetter when it comes to fashion and hairstyles. The classic looks from the industry have stood the test of time, becoming an inspiration for many. These hairstyles are not just iconic but also easy to achieve at home. With a few simple steps, you can recreate these timeless styles and add a touch of Bollywood glamour to your everyday look.

Straight elegance The timeless straight hair look Straight hair has always been a favorite in Bollywood, thanks to its simplicity and elegance. To get this look, use a good quality straightener on clean, dry hair. Apply a heat protectant beforehand to avoid damage. Part your hair in the middle or side, as per your choice, and finish with a serum for shine. This style works well for both casual and formal occasions.

Elegant bun The classic bun hairstyle The classic bun is another Bollywood favorite, thanks to its versatility and sophistication. This hairstyle is perfect for those who want their hair off their face while looking chic. Start by gathering your hair into a high or low ponytail, twist it around itself, and secure with bobby pins or an elastic band. Add decorative pins or flowers for an extra touch of elegance.

Advertisement

Soft waves The wavy hair look Soft waves have always been a favorite in Bollywood movies, giving stars that effortless, carefree vibe. To get those waves, use a curling iron on sections of your hair, wrapping them loosely around the barrel. Let them cool before running your fingers through them for volume. This style gives you a relaxed, yet glamorous look, perfect for any occasion.

Advertisement