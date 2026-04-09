Iconic hairstyles you can recreate at home
What's the story
Bollywood has always been a trendsetter when it comes to fashion and hairstyles. The classic looks from the industry have stood the test of time, becoming an inspiration for many. These hairstyles are not just iconic but also easy to achieve at home. With a few simple steps, you can recreate these timeless styles and add a touch of Bollywood glamour to your everyday look.
Straight elegance
The timeless straight hair look
Straight hair has always been a favorite in Bollywood, thanks to its simplicity and elegance. To get this look, use a good quality straightener on clean, dry hair. Apply a heat protectant beforehand to avoid damage. Part your hair in the middle or side, as per your choice, and finish with a serum for shine. This style works well for both casual and formal occasions.
Elegant bun
The classic bun hairstyle
The classic bun is another Bollywood favorite, thanks to its versatility and sophistication. This hairstyle is perfect for those who want their hair off their face while looking chic. Start by gathering your hair into a high or low ponytail, twist it around itself, and secure with bobby pins or an elastic band. Add decorative pins or flowers for an extra touch of elegance.
Soft waves
The wavy hair look
Soft waves have always been a favorite in Bollywood movies, giving stars that effortless, carefree vibe. To get those waves, use a curling iron on sections of your hair, wrapping them loosely around the barrel. Let them cool before running your fingers through them for volume. This style gives you a relaxed, yet glamorous look, perfect for any occasion.
Side sweep
The side swept hairstyle
The side-swept hairstyle is a go-to for many Bollywood stars, owing to its romantic and dreamy vibe. To nail this look, create a deep side parting on your hair. Gently sweep all your locks to one side of the shoulder, and pin them behind the ear with decorative clips if you want. This style is ideal for adding a hint of drama without going overboard.