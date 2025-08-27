Classic lip shades loved by celebrities 

Celebrities are known to set trends with their choice of lip shades, going for classic colors that spell timeless glamour. These shades have turned into icons, adorning the red carpets and magazine covers alike. From deep reds to subtle nudes, these lip colors are the stars' favorites for their versatility and elegance. Find out the classic lip shades celebrities swear by to make a statement without saying a word.

#1 The allure of deep red Deep red lipstick is a staple in most celebrity make up kits. The shade knows how to add instant drama and sophistication to a look. Associated with old Hollywood glamour, deep red is a favorite amongst stars wanting to make a statement at events or on screen. Its rich hue compliments most skin tones, making it a go-to for those wanting an elegant yet bold look.

#2 Timeless appeal of nude shades Nude lipsticks serve as the perfect subtle yet chic option that many celebrities swear by. These shades, from soft pinks to beige tones, give a natural look, accentuating one's features without overpowering them. Nude lips can be worn for both casual outings and formal occasions, serving understated elegance that goes well with dramatic eye makeup or the minimalist style.

#3 Classic pink hues for versatility Pink lipstick continues to be a favorite among celebrities for its versatility and youthful charm. From soft pastels to bright fuchsias, pink shades can be adjusted to match different moods and attires. It's usually the color of choice for the stars who want to be playful or feminine, but yet sophisticated.