Busy office day? These claw clip hairstyles are for you

Claw clips are making a huge comeback in the fashion world, providing an effortless yet stylish way to manage hair. For Indian women, who often have thick and voluminous hair, claw clips are a practical solution. They not only keep hair in place but also add an element of chicness to any outfit. Here are five trendy claw clip hairstyles that are perfect for Indian women looking to combine comfort with style.

Tip 1 Classic twist bun with claw clip The classic twist bun is a timeless hairstyle that works well with a claw clip. Simply twist your hair into a low bun and secure it with the clip. This style is perfect for formal occasions or even casual outings where you want to look polished without much effort. The claw clip adds an elegant touch while keeping your hair neatly in place.

Tip 2 Half-up half-down style The half-up, half-down style is ideal for those who want to keep some hair down while tying up the rest. Just gather the top section of your hair and secure it with a claw clip. This hairstyle gives you the best of both worlds, letting you enjoy the volume of your natural curls or waves while keeping them out of your face.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Messy top knot A messy top knot is perfect for those lazy days when you want to look put together without spending too much time on styling. Just gather all your hair into a high ponytail, twist it loosely around itself, and secure it with a claw clip. This relaxed look is great for casual outings or even workout sessions.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Side swept ponytail The side swept ponytail gives an instant glam factor by sweeping all your hair to one side and securing it with a claw clip at the nape of your neck, or just above one shoulder. This hairstyle works beautifully with layered cuts, giving an illusion of movement and volume, while keeping everything neatly tucked away.