Cloves: A must-have ingredient for timeless Indian recipes

If you are from an American kitchen, you will know that cloves are an essential ingredient in various dishes. The aromatic, flavor-packed, tiny dried flower buds are the heart of many traditional dishes. But not only are cloves a culinary delight, they have also been revered for their medicinal qualities since ancient times. Their distinct taste and aroma are something you cannot do without in authentic flavors, cherished across centuries.

#1 Enhancing flavor with cloves Cloves are commonly used whole or ground to flavor up curries, rice preparations, and desserts. Their potent aroma can make a humble dish something special. When added to hot oil or ghee at the start of cooking, cloves give off essential oils, which fill the whole dish with a rich smell. This method is often used in biryanis and pulaos.

#2 Cloves in traditional spice blends In Indian cuisine, cloves are a key ingredient in several spice mixes like garam masala and chai masala. These mixes form the basis of many recipes by giving a well-balanced combination of spices that go perfectly well with each other. The addition of cloves brings a unique warmth and complexity that elevates both savory and sweet dishes.

#3 Medicinal benefits of cloves Due to their health benefits, cloves have also been used in traditional medicine. They contain compounds with anti-inflammatory properties that may help with digestion and even relieve toothaches when applied topically as clove oil. Cloves are also a rich source of antioxidants, which help fight oxidative stress in the body.