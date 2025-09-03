Explore Uttarakhand's hidden villages

Uttarakhand , a northern state in India, is famous for its breathtaking views and peaceful surroundings. Although popular getaways like Nainital and Mussoorie pull hordes of tourists, the lesser-known villages of the state offer an experience like no other, especially if you're a nature lover. Here's a look at some of those villages, and what makes them special for those looking for peace away from touristy spots.

#1 Exploring Khirsu's scenic beauty Khirsu is a picturesque village tucked away in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district. The village is surrounded by lush green forests and apple orchards and offers stunning views of the Himalayan ranges. Khirsu is mostly unexplored by tourists making it the ideal spot for those looking for solitude in the lap of nature. People can stroll through pine forests or just relax while soaking in the amazing views.

#2 Experience simplicity in Mana Village Often touted as the last Indian village before the Tibetan border, Mana Village is located near Badrinath and offers an insight into the traditional Himalayan life. The villagers are known for their warm hospitality and peculiar cultural practices. Nature lovers can trek on nearby trails to reach Vasudhara Falls or visit ancient caves with a historical significance.

#3 Trekking adventures in Munsiyari If you are a trekking enthusiast who loves to discover less traveled trails, Munsiyari is your paradise. Situated at an altitude of 2,298 meters, it acts as a base camp for several treks including Milam Glacier and Ralam Glacier treks. You will be awestruck with the mesmerizing views of snow-covered peaks of Panchachuli and Nanda Devi ranges. Adventure junkies will have no dearth of nature connect here.