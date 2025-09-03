5 must-visit villages in Kerala

Though Kerala is famous for lush landscapes and serene backwaters, the state has much more to offer than just popular tourist spots. If you are looking for a quiet hideaway from the bustling crowds, the state has some pristine villages that are still unexplored. These hidden gems offer a peek into Kerala's rich culture and natural beauty. Here are 5 non-touristy village spots in Kerala promising a refreshing escape into nature.

#1 The tranquility of Kumbalangi Kumbalangi, a beautiful village near Kochi, is famous for its sustainable tourism efforts. This fishing hamlet gives tourists a chance to witness an authentic village life, in the middle of nature's beauty. The village is lined up with Chinese fishing nets and beautiful paddy fields, making it an ideal place for walks or cycling tours. Tourists can also indulge in crab farming and coir making, for a taste of the local life.

#2 Enchanting beauty of Aranmula Famous for cultural heritage and traditional craftsmanship, Aranmula is located on the banks of Pamba River. This village is known for its unique metal mirrors called Aranmula Kannadi. One can get a glimpse of the intricate process of mirror making by visiting local artisans' workshops. The peaceful environment, coupled with colorful festivals celebrated here, makes Aranmula an ideal spot for culture and tradition lovers.

#3 Scenic allure of Kumarakom village With its gorgeous backwaters and bird sanctuary, Kumarakom Village makes for a peaceful getaway. Situated near Vembanad Lake, this small village offers houseboat cruises. These cruises can be taken to enjoy the beauty of Kerala's waters at their own pace. Birdwatchers will find joy at Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary. Here, migratory birds flock at certain seasons. They form a breathtaking sight against greenery.

#4 Rustic charm of Mararikulam Mararikulam makes for one among Kerala's best-kept secrets with its pristine beaches bordered by coconut palms extending infinitely on golden sands without an ounce of commercial clutter around yet. This quaint coastal settlement gives travelers enough space not just to relax but also pamper themselves exploring nearby attractions. They can also relish fresh seafood delicacies cooked using locally-sourced ingredients right there on beachfront shacks.