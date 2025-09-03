Belgium's must-try snacks

Belgium , famous for its rich culinary heritage, serves some of the best vegetarian snacks one could ever hope for. Ranging from street vendors to small cafes, these snacks highlight the country's diversity in flavors and ingredients. Be it the crowded streets of Brussels or the small towns of Flanders, there's always something delectable to try. Here are some must-try vegetarian snacks every foodie should try when in Belgium.

Dish 1 Belgian fries with sauces Belgian fries are another staple snack that both locals and tourists love to indulge in. These thick-cut potatoes are fried twice to get a crispy outer layer and fluffy inside. Served in paper cones, they can be enjoyed with a range of sauces like mayonnaise, ketchup, andalouse sauce, or curry ketchup. Each sauce gives a different twist to this classic snack.

Dish 2 Liege waffles Liege waffles are another popular treat in Belgium. Unlike their lighter Brussels counterparts, these waffles are dense due to pearl sugar being mixed into the batter. When cooked on waffle irons, the sugar caramelizes on the outside while keeping them soft inside. They can be enjoyed plain or topped with fresh fruits or whipped cream.

Dish 3 Speculoos biscuits Traditionally baked during festive seasons, Speculoos biscuits are spiced shortcrust cookies now available year-round across Belgium's bakeries and supermarkets alike. These crunchy delights, made using cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger, cardamom, among other spices, pair perfectly alongside coffee, tea, hot chocolate, making them the ideal companions any time of day or night.