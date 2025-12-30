Cluster beans + roasted cumin: 5 delicious sides

Cluster beans, or guvar, are a staple in many kitchens, thanks to their unique taste and nutritional benefits. When paired with roasted cumin, they make for a flavorful combination that can elevate any meal. Here are five delicious side dishes that use cluster beans and roasted cumin, adding variety and taste to your dining table. Each dish highlights the versatility of these ingredients, making them a must-try for anyone looking to spice up their meals.

Dish 1 Spicy cluster bean stir-fry A spicy cluster bean stir-fry is a quick and easy way to enjoy this vegetable. Simply saute the cluster beans with some onions, garlic, and roasted cumin seeds until tender. Add a pinch of salt and pepper for seasoning. This dish goes well with rice or flatbreads, making it a versatile option for lunch or dinner.

Dish 2 Cluster bean salad with roasted cumin dressing For a refreshing take on cluster beans, try making a salad with them. Blanch the beans to retain their crunchiness and toss them with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. For the dressing, mix olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and ground roasted cumin. This salad is perfect as a light appetizer or side dish.

Dish 3 Creamy cluster bean curry A creamy curry made from cluster beans is just what you need for a comforting meal. Cook the beans in coconut milk with spices like turmeric and coriander powder. Add roasted cumin powder towards the end of cooking for an added depth of flavor. Serve this curry with steamed rice to enjoy its rich taste.

Dish 4 Roasted cumin-flavored cluster bean pilaf Cluster bean pilaf is an aromatic rice dish where basmati rice is cooked with finely chopped cluster beans and roasted cumin seeds. Saute onions in ghee before adding rice and beans to ensure even flavor distribution throughout the pilaf. This makes an ideal accompaniment to any main course.