Protect your Collie dog from sun. Here's how
What's the story
Collies are adored for their stunning, long coats and gentle nature.
However, despite their thick fur, they're not immune to the sun's harmful rays.
As a responsible pet parent, it's essential to take sun protection measures so your Collie can safely enjoy the outdoors.
This blog post provides practical advice on protecting your Collie from sunburn and heatstroke.
Timing
Choose the right time for outdoor activities
It is crucial to limit your Collie's sun exposure during peak hours.
The sun's rays are most intense between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., so it's best to schedule walks and outdoor playtime for early morning or late afternoon.
This small change can greatly decrease the risk of overheating and sunburn.
Apparel
Invest in protective clothing
Sun-protective clothing for dogs, especially lightweight and breathable vests or shirts with UV protection, is becoming increasingly popular due to its effectiveness.
These garments protect your Collie's sensitive skin from the sun's harmful UV rays, preventing overheating while they enjoy outdoor activities.
Choosing clothing that fits your dog comfortably, covering the back and sides adequately, is crucial to ensure maximum protection.
Sunscreen
Apply pet-safe sunscreen
The areas of a Collie's body with less fur (like the nose, ears, and belly) can get sunburned pretty easily.
That's where a good pet-safe sunscreen comes in handy.
Make sure to choose a product specifically formulated for dogs and avoid ones containing zinc oxide and para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA), which can be harmful if licked off.
Shade
Provide plenty of shade
If you are going to be outside, ensure there is plenty of shade where your Collie can retreat and rest away from direct sunlight.
Trees, umbrellas, or even specially designed pet tents can provide excellent refuge from the sun's rays during hot days.
Encouraging your dog to rest and take breaks in shaded areas can significantly help in preventing overheating.
Water
Hydration is key
Ensuring your Collie stays well-hydrated is key to preventing heatstroke on hot, sunny days.
Always provide fresh water during outdoor activities, and make sure your dog takes regular breaks to drink and cool down.
Bringing a portable water bowl on walks or outings is a good idea to ensure your dog can easily access water at all times.