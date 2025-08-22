Raspberry and chia seeds: 5 frozen desserts you'll love

Combining raspberries and chia seeds can yield refreshing frozen treats that are nutritious and delicious at the same time. These two make for an amazing combination of flavors and textures, making the perfect summer snack or dessert. Raspberries lend a natural sweetness, while chia seeds bring in a unique texture and added nutrition. Here are some amazing ways to combine them into delightful frozen treats that you can easily prepare at home.

Treat 1 Raspberry chia popsicles Raspberry chia popsicles are easy to make and ideal for beating the heat. Just blend fresh raspberries with water or coconut milk and stir in chia seeds. Pour them into popsicle molds and freeze until solid. You get a fruity treat with the additional crunch of chia seeds, giving you the benefit of fiber, antioxidants, and omega-three fatty acids in every bite.

Treat 2 Chia raspberry sorbet Chia raspberry sorbet is another refreshing option that requires minimal ingredients. Puree raspberries with a bit of honey or agave syrup for sweetness and mix in soaked chia seeds. Freeze the mixture until it reaches a sorbet-like consistency. This treat provides a smooth texture with the subtle crunch of chia seeds making it both satisfying and healthy.

Treat 3 Raspberry chia ice cream For all the creamy dessert lovers out there, raspberry chia ice cream is a perfect pick. Blend raspberries with your favorite plant-based milk or yogurt alternative until smooth. Add some soaked chia seeds to the mixture before you freeze it in an ice cream maker or container. Voila! You have a creamy dessert that's packed with flavor, without a trace of dairy.