Exploring pandan extract: 5 creative ways to use it
What's the story
Pandan extract, obtained from the fragrant leaves of the pandan plant, holds a special place in Southeast Asian culinary traditions.
Its distinctive flavor and intense green hue infuse a sense of the tropics into any dish.
Discover five creative ways to use pandan extract in your kitchen. It's time to elevate your culinary game with some exotic flavor and color!
Rice magic
Transform your rice dishes
Adding a few drops of pandan extract to your rice before cooking can elevate a basic dish to a gastronomic delight.
The delicate aroma and flavor of pandan are ideal for enhancing both savory and sweet rice dishes.
This makes pandan extract a versatile and essential addition to your kitchen, adding a unique touch to a variety of recipes.
Sweet treats
Exotic desserts made easy
Pandan extract is perfect for creating unique desserts, providing a fresh twist on traditional vanilla or almond extracts.
Its natural sweetness and enticing aroma add a special touch to cakes, puddings, and ice cream.
This essence not only adds a novel taste but also infuses a pleasant scent into sweet dishes, making it an excellent option for adventurous dessert connoisseurs.
Drink up
Refreshing beverages with a twist
Pandan extract isn't just for solid foods though - it's a secret weapon for drinks too!
A splash of pandan extract transforms teas, lattes, smoothies, and cocktails into exotic delights.
These tropical treats, infused with pandan's unique flavor, taste amazing and look even better with their vibrant green color.
This easy trick will impress your guests and add a touch of the tropics to any gathering.
Baking bliss
Elevate your baking game
Adding a few drops of pandan extract to your baking recipes (breads, muffins, cookies) infuses them with a distinct flavor that's both exotic and delicious.
Plus, it adds a beautiful natural green color to your treats.
This is a great way to avoid artificial dyes, and it gives your goodies a fun pop of color that's sure to impress.
Essence at home
Homemade pandan extract: A DIY project
For the DIY enthusiasts who love homemade ingredients, making your own pandan extract is a breeze.
Just grab some fresh or frozen pandan leaves and a bit of water or coconut milk.
Blend the leaves and liquid until smooth, then strain the mixture through cheesecloth.
Voila! You've got yourself a homemade extract with a flavor that's tough to top.