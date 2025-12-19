How to style cord-knit skirts

Cord-knit skirts are the perfect winter staple, marrying comfort with style. The fabric's unique texture makes it a versatile piece that can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. Whether you're heading to work or a casual outing, cord-knit skirts give you the warmth and style you need during the colder months. Here are five ways to style them this winter.

Tip 1 Pair with chunky knit sweaters Chunky knit sweaters make for the perfect pairing with cord-knit skirts, giving you that cozy, layered look. Go for neutral colors like beige or gray to keep it classic, or add a pop of color with bold hues. Tuck in your sweater to highlight your waistline and add a belt for an extra touch of flair. This combination is ideal for casual outings and can be worn to work too.

Tip 2 Layer with long cardigans Long cardigans are another great layering option with cord-knit skirts in winter. They add an extra layer of warmth without compromising on style. Choose cardigans in complementary shades to your skirt and sweater combination for a cohesive look. This outfit is perfect for those chilly days when you need an extra layer but still want to look chic.

Tip 3 Combine with ankle boots Ankle boots make for the perfect footwear choice to pair with cord-knit skirts this winter. They give you the much-needed warmth while keeping you stylish. Opt for leather or suede ankle boots in neutral shades like black or brown, so that they go with different outfits. This combination is ideal for both day and night events.

Tip 4 Accessorize with scarves and hats Accessories like scarves and hats can take your cord-knit skirt outfit up a notch this winter. Scarves in different patterns and textures can add visual interest, while hats like beanies or fedoras add sophistication and warmth. Pick accessories that go with the rest of your outfit's color scheme to keep it all together.