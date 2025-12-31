Corduroy shirts: 5 styles for every occasion

Corduroy shirts are a winter wardrobe staple in India, thanks to their versatility and warmth. These shirts can be styled in a number of ways for different occasions, making them a must-have for the season. Be it a casual outing or a formal gathering, corduroy shirts can be your go-to choice. Here are five styles that will help you make the most of this classic fabric this winter.

Relaxed style Casual weekend look For a laid-back weekend look, pair a corduroy shirt with denim jeans. Choose neutral colors like beige or olive green to keep it simple yet stylish. Roll up the sleeves for an added touch of casualness and complete the look with sneakers or loafers. This combination is perfect for brunches or leisurely strolls around town.

Professional attire Office ready ensemble Corduroy shirts can also be worn at work, provided you pick the right color and pair them with formal bottoms. A navy blue corduroy shirt paired with tailored black trousers makes for a professional yet comfortable outfit. Add a blazer if you want to elevate the look further, and finish off with formal shoes.

Glamorous appeal Evening party outfit For evening parties, opt for a corduroy shirt in rich hues like burgundy or deep green. Pair it with slim-fit chinos and leather boots to create an elegant silhouette. Tuck in the shirt and add a statement belt to enhance the overall appearance. This style strikes the right balance between sophistication and comfort.

Layering technique Layered winter look Layering is key to staying warm during winters without compromising on style. Wear your corduroy shirt under a woolen sweater or cardigan for extra insulation. Team it up with dark jeans and ankle boots to keep it chic while braving the cold weather. This look is ideal for outdoor activities where you need to be both warm and fashionable.