Snack time? Try these dishes featuring corn + spring onion
What's the story
Corn and spring onion make for a versatile combination that can elevate a range of dishes. The sweetness of corn and the mild sharpness of spring onion create a balanced flavor profile. This duo can be used in various cuisines, adding texture and taste to meals. Here are five ways to use corn and spring onion together, making everyday cooking more exciting.
Dish 1
Corn and spring onion fritters
Corn and spring onion fritters are an easy snack or side dish to prepare. By mixing fresh corn kernels with finely chopped spring onions, you get a mixture that can be shaped into patties and pan-fried until golden brown. These fritters are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, making them perfect for serving with dips or as part of a larger meal.
Dish 2
Creamy corn soup with spring onions
A creamy corn soup with spring onions is a comforting dish for any season. Blend cooked corn with vegetable broth until smooth, then stir in chopped spring onions for added flavor. The result is a rich soup that can be garnished with additional spring onion slices for freshness. This soup is perfect as an appetizer or light main course.
Dish 3
Corn salad with spring onion dressing
A refreshing salad of corn and spring onion dressing makes for a great side dish on warm days. Toss together canned or fresh sweetcorn with diced vegetables like bell peppers or tomatoes. For the dressing, whisk olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and finely chopped spring onions together before drizzling over the salad mix.
Dish 4
Savory corn pancakes topped with spring onions
Savory pancakes made from cornmeal provide an excellent base topped off by sauteed spring onions. Combine flour, baking powder, milk, and cornmeal to form the batter. Cook on a skillet until golden brown on both sides. Top each pancake with sauteed spring onions before serving as breakfast or brunch options.
Dish 5
Baked potatoes stuffed with corn & spring onion mix
