How to explore Costa Rica sustainably

Costa Rica is famous for its biodiversity and eco-tourism. The Central American country has some of the most unique eco-lodges that let you experience the natural beauty of the place. These lodges are not just about comfort, but also about sustainability and conservation. From treehouse stays to beachfront bungalows, each lodge offers a different experience to connect with nature. Here are some of Costa Rica's most unique eco-lodges.

Canopy Stay Treehouse retreat in the rainforest Imagine waking up to the sounds of a rainforest, surrounded by towering trees and vibrant wildlife. Costa Rica's treehouse retreats give you just that. Perched high above the ground, these lodges offer panoramic views of the lush landscape below. Most of them are built with sustainable materials and designed to have a minimal impact on the environment. Guests can enjoy guided nature walks and birdwatching tours while staying in these elevated havens.

Coastal escape Beachfront bungalows on pristine shores For those who love the sea, Costa Rica has eco-friendly beachfront bungalows that marry luxury with sustainability. These lodges are mostly located on secluded beaches, giving you a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. You can indulge in activities like snorkeling, surfing, or simply lounging on the beach. The bungalows are usually made from locally sourced materials and use renewable energy sources to minimize their carbon footprint.

Summit stay Mountain lodge with panoramic views Perched high in the mountains, these eco-lodges offer breathtaking views of valleys and volcanoes. The lodges are designed to blend in with their surroundings, using natural materials such as wood and stone. Guests can hike through nearby trails or relax in hot springs after a day of exploring. Many mountain lodges also have organic gardens where they grow fruits and vegetables for their kitchens.