Costa Rica's jungle waterfalls: A list

Costa Rica is a nature lover's paradise, with its dense jungles and stunning waterfalls. These hidden gems give you the perfect opportunity to explore the natural beauty of the country, away from the bustling tourist spots. From pristine waters to lush greenery, these waterfalls are a must-visit for anyone looking for an offbeat adventure in Costa Rica's wilderness.

#1 La Fortuna Waterfall: A must-visit La Fortuna Waterfall is one of Costa Rica's most famous waterfalls, located near Arenal Volcano. The waterfall plunges around 70 meters into a crystal-clear pool, perfect for swimming. The area around it is surrounded by thick jungle, making it a picturesque spot for nature lovers. To reach the waterfall, visitors have to descend a steep staircase of over 500 steps, but the breathtaking view makes it all worth it.

#2 Rio Celeste: A blue wonder Rio Celeste is famous for its striking blue color, which results from a natural chemical reaction between volcanic minerals. Situated inside Tenorio Volcano National Park, this waterfall is surrounded by lush rainforest trails that are perfect for hiking enthusiasts. The hike to the waterfall takes you through beautiful scenery with diverse flora and fauna before you reach this stunning blue wonder.

#3 Nauyaca Waterfalls: Twin beauty Nauyaca Waterfalls is a two-tiered waterfall system located near Dominical on Costa Rica's Pacific coast. The upper falls are about 20 meters high while the lower ones drop about 30 meters into a large swimming pool below. Visitors can enjoy swimming or relaxing by the falls' base while taking in views of the surrounding mountains and valleys.