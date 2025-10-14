When in Taiwan, explore these beautiful mountain towns 

Taiwan , an island nation in East Asia, is famous for its vibrant cities and stunning landscapes. However, its lesser-known mountain towns provide a unique glimpse into the island's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. These hidden gems are often overlooked by tourists, but they offer an authentic experience of Taiwanese life. From traditional crafts to breathtaking views, these towns are a must-visit for those seeking something off the beaten path.

Alishan Discovering Alishan's scenic beauty Alishan is famous for its stunning sunrises and sunsets. The Alishan Forest Railway gives you an opportunity to explore the region's lush forests and tea plantations. You can also take a stroll on the Giant Tree Plank Trail, where you can see ancient trees that are thousands of years old. The area is also home to diverse wildlife, making it a perfect spot for nature lovers.

Shifen Exploring Shifen's waterfalls Shifen is famous for its beautiful waterfalls, which are among Taiwan's most stunning natural wonders. The Shifen Waterfall Trail takes you through scenic views of the cascading waters surrounded by lush greenery. The town is also famous for its sky lanterns, which you can release with your wishes written on them—a traditional Taiwanese custom that attracts many visitors.

Sun Moon Lake Experiencing Sun Moon Lake's tranquility Sun Moon Lake is Taiwan's largest body of water, and it is famous for its calm beauty. You can take a boat tour to explore the lake's different islands or cycle along the scenic paths that surround it. The area is also home to indigenous communities, who offer cultural experiences such as traditional performances and craft workshops.