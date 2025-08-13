Couscous v/s millet: Comparing their nutrition

Couscous and millet are two of the most popular grains that have been a part of our lives for centuries. Both provide unique nutritional benefits, making them great additions to a balanced diet. While couscous is commonly linked with North African cuisine, millet is a staple in Asian and African dishes. Here's a closer look at the nutritional profiles of these grains.

#1 Protein content comparison Both couscous and millet offer protein, a key nutrient for repairing and building muscles. Millet has a slightly higher protein content than couscous, providing about 11% of the daily recommended intake per cup against couscous's 6%. This makes millet a superior choice for anyone trying to boost their protein intake from plant-based sources.

#2 Fiber levels in each grain Fiber is essential for digestive health and both grains contribute to fiber intake. Millet is richer in fiber than couscous, giving approximately nine percent of the daily value per cup, compared to five percent of couscous. This makes millet a better choice for anyone looking to improve digestion or maintain healthy cholesterol levels.

#3 Vitamin and mineral content Both grains provide essential vitamins and minerals, but differ in the specific nutrients they offer. Millet is high in magnesium, phosphorus, and B vitamins such as niacin and folate. Couscous is high in selenium, which helps in the proper functioning of the immune system and thyroid. Depending on one's nutritional needs, one grain may be more advantageous than the other.