Cowl neck tops: 5 styles for every occasion

Cowl neck tops are a winter wardrobe staple, thanks to their versatility and comfort. They can be paired with various styles to create chic and cozy outfits. Whether you're heading to work or a casual outing, cowl necks can be styled in so many ways to suit different occasions. Here are five styles that pair perfectly with cowl neck tops this winter.

#1 Pair with high-waisted jeans High-waisted jeans make the perfect match for cowl neck tops, giving you a balanced silhouette. The high waist accentuates the waistline, while the relaxed drape of the cowl neck adds an element of sophistication. This combination is perfect for casual outings or even semi-formal events when you want to be comfortable yet stylish.

#2 Layer with a denim jacket Layering a denim jacket over a cowl neck top adds an extra layer of warmth and style. The rugged texture of denim complements the soft drape of the cowl neck, creating an interesting contrast. This look is perfect for transitional weather when you need just a light outer layer.

#3 Combine with pencil skirts For a more polished look, try pairing cowl neck tops with pencil skirts. The sleek lines of a pencil skirt complement the flowing nature of a cowl neck, making it ideal for office settings or formal occasions. Opting for neutral colors can keep the outfit understated yet elegant.

#4 Style with wide-leg trousers Wide-leg trousers give you a relaxed yet sophisticated look when paired with cowl neck tops. The loose fit balances out the volume of the top, creating an effortlessly chic silhouette. This combination is ideal for casual gatherings or relaxed work environments where comfort meets style.