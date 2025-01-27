Transforming African cactus pear into a healthy snack
What's the story
The African cactus pear, with its colorful fruit and ability to thrive in dry climates, holds a secret: it's the perfect ingredient for making vegan jerky.
This article delves into the art of turning this succulent plant into a tasty, plant-based snack.
By using basic methods and natural seasonings, you can create a delicious and healthy treat from the cactus pear.
Selection
Selecting the perfect cactus pears
Selecting the right cactus pears is key to creating delicious vegan jerky.
Opt for fruits that are firm but give a little when pressed, this signals they are ripe.
The skin should be unblemished and exhibit a vibrant magenta color.
Steer clear of overly soft fruits or those with dark spots, these can compromise the taste and texture of your jerky.
Preparation
Preparing the cactus pear puree
Start by peeling the cactus pears and blending them until you get a smooth puree.
For every 10 fruits, add one tablespoon of lemon juice. This helps cut the sweetness and brings out the flavor.
Strain this puree through a fine mesh sieve. This step is important to get rid of seeds and any skin bits.
This strained puree will be the base for your jerky marinade.
Marinade
Crafting the marinade
The marinade is the star of the show here, so don't be afraid to play around with flavors.
In a bowl, combine one cup of cactus pear puree, two tablespoons of soy sauce, one tablespoon of smoked paprika, two teaspoons of garlic powder, and one teaspoon of ground black pepper.
Add a pinch of chili flakes if you want a spicy kick.
Stir well until everything is thoroughly mixed.
Dehydration
Dehydrating your jerky
Lay the marinated slices out on dehydrator trays lined with parchment paper or silicone mats (this will prevent sticking).
Set your dehydrator to 135 degrees Fahrenheit and let it work its magic for roughly eight hours or until the jerky is as dry as you like it. Thicker slices might need a bit more time.
Don't forget to flip them over halfway through so they dehydrate evenly.
Serving
Enjoying your vegan jerky
Once cooled, keep your vegan cactus pear jerky in an airtight container to keep it fresh.
It's a great snack on its own or you can chop it up and toss it into salads for added crunch and flavor.
And if you're feeling a bit daring, dip it in some dark chocolate or tahini for a surprisingly tasty treat.