Chivda: The crunchy Indian snack you can enjoy anytime
What's the story
Chivda is a crunchy and flavorful Indian snack made with flattened rice, nuts, and spices. It is loved for its simplicity and versatility, as it can be prepared with different ingredients to suit your taste. The preparation involves roasting flattened rice with nuts, seeds, and spices to create a delicious snack that can be enjoyed at any time of the day.
Preparation
The making of chivda
Making chivda is simple and requires basic ingredients like flattened rice, peanuts, cashews, turmeric, mustard seeds, and curry leaves.
First, roast the flattened rice until crisp. Then, add the nuts and season the mixture with turmeric and mustard seeds.
Curry leaves give it an aromatic touch. Mix everything well and let it cool before serving.
Diversity
Variations in chivda
Chivda has many regional variations across India.
Some versions include dried fruits such as raisins or coconut flakes for a hint of sweetness.
Others use different spices like chili powder or garam masala for extra flavor.
Each variation reflects local tastes and preferences while retaining the core ingredients of this popular snack.
Health aspects
Nutritional benefits of chivda
Chivda can be a nutritious snack when prepared with a balanced mix of ingredients.
Flattened rice provides carbohydrates, which serve as a source of energy. Nuts add healthy fats, protein, and fiber to the mix.
Spices like turmeric also contain beneficial plant compounds.
However, its nutritional value depends on the quantity of nuts, oil, and salt used during preparation.
Serving suggestions
Tips for enjoying chivda
To make your chivda more filling, pair it with a bowl of yogurt or some fresh fruit.
You can also add roasted seeds, peanuts, or chopped onions for extra flavor and texture.
Store homemade chivda in an airtight container to keep it crisp for longer.
Experiment with different ingredients and spices to create a version that suits your taste.