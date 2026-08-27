Coconut milk lovers, try these desserts today
What's the story
Coconut milk is a versatile ingredient that lends a creamy texture and subtle flavor to desserts. For those who are lactose intolerant or simply love the taste of coconut, these recipes are an ideal choice. They are easy to make and require minimal ingredients, making them accessible to all. From puddings to ice creams, coconut milk can be the star of your dessert table without compromising on taste or texture.
Dish 1
Coconut milk rice pudding delight
Coconut milk rice pudding is a comforting dessert that blends the creaminess of coconut with the sweetness of sugar and spices.
To make this dish, cook rice in coconut milk until it reaches a thick consistency. Add sugar, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt for flavor.
Garnish with raisins or nuts for added texture. This simple yet satisfying pudding can be enjoyed warm or chilled.
Dish 2
Tropical coconut milk ice cream
For a refreshing treat, try making tropical coconut milk ice cream.
Blend coconut milk with sugar and vanilla extract until smooth.
Pour the mixture into an ice cream maker, and churn according to the manufacturer's instructions.
You can add chunks of pineapple or mango for an extra burst of flavor.
This creamy dessert is perfect for warm days when you want something cool and indulgent.
Dish 3
Creamy coconut milk custard
Creamy coconut milk custard is another delightful option that requires just a few ingredients: coconut milk, sugar, cornstarch, and vanilla extract.
Heat the coconut milk in a saucepan while whisking in the sugar and cornstarch until thickened.
Remove from heat, and stir in vanilla extract before pouring into ramekins to set in the refrigerator.
Dish 4
Easy coconut milk panna cotta
Panna cotta made with coconut milk offers an exotic twist on this classic Italian dessert.
Combine equal parts of coconut milk and heavy cream in a saucepan over medium heat with sugar until dissolved.
Stir in gelatin dissolved in warm water before pouring into molds.
Refrigerate until set completely. Serve chilled with fresh berries on top for added flavor contrast.