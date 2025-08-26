Simple breathing exercises to calm your mind

Breathwork practices are simple yet effective techniques that can help you create balance in your daily life. These practices are based on the concept of conscious breathing to improve mental clarity, reduce stress, and enhance overall well-being. Incorporating breathwork into your routine can leave you with a sense of calm and equilibrium. Here are some insights into how you can use breathwork to achieve balance.

Tip 1 Diaphragmatic breathing for relaxation Diaphragmatic breathing refers to deep breathing from the diaphragm, as opposed to shallow chest breathing. This technique activates the body's relaxation response, reducing stress levels and promoting a sense of calm. To practice diaphragmatic breathing, sit or lie down comfortably, place one hand on your chest and another on your abdomen, and take slow breaths through your nose focusing on expanding your abdomen.

Tip 2 Alternate nostril breathing for focus Alternate nostril breathing is another practice that balances both left and right hemispheres of the brain, thus increasing focus and concentration. For this, sit comfortably with a straight spine. Use your thumb to close one nostril and inhale through the other. Now switch the nostrils by closing the opposite side with another finger and exhaling through the open nostril. Repeat this cycle 5-6 times.

Tip 3 Box breathing for stress reduction Box breathing is an easy technique to handle stress by controlling your breath patterns. You inhale for four counts, hold your breath for another four counts, exhale for four counts, and pause again for four counts before repeating the cycle. This rhythmic approach calms your nervous system and makes you mentally sharper.