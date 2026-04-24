Creative ways to cook with carom seeds

Carom seeds, or ajwain, are a staple in many kitchens for their distinct flavor and aroma. However, these tiny seeds can do much more than just spice up your food. From enhancing digestion to adding a unique twist to your dishes, carom seeds have some surprising culinary uses. Here are five creative ways to use carom seeds in your cooking routine.

Tip 1 Enhance bread with carom seeds Adding carom seeds to bread dough can give it an amazing flavor. The seeds' strong aroma goes well with the bread's texture, giving you a unique taste. Just add a teaspoon of carom seeds while kneading the dough, and let it rise as usual. The end result is a fragrant bread that goes well with soups and salads.

Tip 2 Spice up your vegetable dishes Carom seeds can be a great addition to vegetable dishes, giving them an extra layer of flavor. When tempered with oil at the beginning of cooking, these seeds release their essential oils and enhance the overall taste of the dish. This technique works especially well with potatoes and lentils, making them tastier and aromatic. Just a pinch of these seeds can elevate your vegetable preparations significantly.

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Tip 3 Use carom seeds in tea for digestion Brewing tea with carom seeds can do wonders for digestion. Just crush a few carom seeds and add them to boiling water with tea leaves, or herbal ingredients like ginger or mint. This combination not only aids digestion but also provides relief from bloating and gas.

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Tip 4 Create flavorful pickles using carom seeds Carom seeds are an essential ingredient in many pickle recipes, thanks to their preservative qualities and the unique flavor they impart. When added to pickles, they help preserve the vegetables while also adding a distinct taste that elevates the overall flavor profile. Their strong aroma and slightly bitter taste can balance the sweetness or sourness of the pickling solution, making your homemade pickles even tastier.