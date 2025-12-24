Have crimped hair? You can try these styles

Crimped hairstyles are making a comeback, adding a touch of retro flair to modern-day looks. For Indian women, these styles offer a fun way to experiment with volume and texture. Whether it's for a festive occasion or just to stand out, crimped hair can be styled in various ways to suit different preferences. Here are five crimped hairstyles that Indian women can try for a stylish, unique look.

#1 Crimped bob with bangs The crimped bob with bangs is a chic, contemporary style that works well for short to medium-length hair. The bob adds structure, while the bangs frame the face beautifully. This look works best with fine hair, as it gives volume and body. Use a small crimping iron to create tight waves, and finish with a light-hold hairspray to keep them in place.

#2 Crimped ponytail with accessories A crimped ponytail is an easy yet stylish option for everyday wear or special occasions. To amp it up, add some accessories like colorful clips or ribbons. This style works well with long hair, as you can pull it back into a high or low ponytail. The crimped texture adds interest and dimension, making it an eye-catching choice.

#3 Half-up crimped hairstyle The half-up, crimped hairstyle is perfect for those who want to keep some hair down while adding volume at the crown. Simply section off the top half of your hair and crimp it before securing it with pins or a small clip. This way, you get the best of both worlds—volume on top and sleekness below.

#4 Crimped waves on long hair For long-haired beauties looking for something different, crimped waves are the way to go. Start by crimping all your hair from roots to ends for uniform texture throughout your locks. You can either leave them down or tie them into loose braids for an effortless bohemian vibe that screams elegance without trying too hard.