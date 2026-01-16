How to master a criss-cross ponytail

The criss-cross ponytail is a trendy yet easy-to-do hairstyle that can be worn on any occasion. It adds a dash of elegance and fun to the regular ponytail, making it perfect for both casual and formal events. Whether you're heading to work or going out with friends, this hairstyle is versatile enough to suit any look. Here's how you can achieve this chic hairstyle effortlessly.

Preparation Gather your hair properly Start by brushing your hair to get rid of any tangles. Gather all your hair into a low or high ponytail, depending on your preference. Secure it with an elastic band to keep it in place while styling. Make sure the ponytail is smooth and tight for a polished look.

Sectioning Create criss-cross sections Divide the ponytail into two equal sections. Take one section and split it into smaller parts horizontally. Cross each part over the other section alternately, creating a criss-cross pattern down the length of the ponytail. Secure each crossed section with small elastics or bobby pins to hold them in place.

Advertisement

Finishing touches Secure with final touches Once you've created the desired number of criss-cross sections, secure the end of the ponytail with another elastic band. This will keep everything intact while adding a neat finish to your hairstyle. You can also use hairspray for extra hold if needed.

Advertisement