Discover Croatia's lesser-known villages

Croatia 's Istria region is famous for its beautiful landscapes and rich culture, but it is its lesser-known villages that provide an authentic travel experience. These hidden gems offer a glimpse of traditional Croatian life, away from the crowded tourist spots. From exploring ancient architecture to tasting local delicacies, these villages make for an interesting journey into the heart of Istria. Here are some must-visit villages for an unforgettable adventure.

Motovun Discovering Motovun's medieval charm Perched on a hilltop, Motovun is famous for its medieval architecture and breathtaking views of the Mirna River Valley. The village has narrow cobblestone streets that lead to the ancient city walls, where visitors can enjoy panoramic vistas. Motovun is also famous for its truffles, with several local shops selling truffle-based products. The annual Motovun Film Festival draws cinephiles from all over the world.

Groznjan Exploring Groznjan's artistic heritage Often referred to as the "Town of Artists," Groznjan is home to a community of painters, sculptors, and musicians. The village hosts numerous galleries and studios where visitors can meet artists and see their work. Its Venetian-style architecture adds to its charm, while summer concerts make it a lively cultural hub. Walking through Groznjan's streets gives you a peek into Istria's artistic soul.

Buje Unveiling Buje's wine tradition Buje is renowned for its production of beverages, especially white ones made from indigenous grapes like Malvasia Istriana. The village is encircled by vineyards that offer guided tours and tastings to enthusiasts. Buje's medieval center boasts well-preserved buildings that recount its rich history as a trading post in the Middle Ages.

Pazin Experiencing Pazin's natural wonders Pazin is famous for its stunning natural beauty, including the Pazin Cave and the Mirna River gorge. The village is home to the Pazin Castle, which is situated on a cliff overlooking the gorge. The castle houses an ethnographic museum that displays local traditions and history. Adventure seekers can try zip-lining across the gorge or hiking through nearby trails.