Do crunchy foods help burn calories? 

The notion of crunchy foods burning calories has piqued the interest of many. The idea here is that chewing crunchy foods may amp up calorie burn. While it sounds appealing, it's important to delve into whether there's any truth to the claim. By looking at the science of chewing, metabolism and calorie burn, let's see if crunchy foods actually help you lose weight or if it's just a myth.

Chewing The science of chewing Chewing is an integral part of digestion that starts in the mouth. It entails breaking down food into smaller pieces, facilitating easier digestion and nutrient absorption by the body. Some studies indicate that the more you chew, the more energy you may expend as a result of the muscles in your jaw working. However, the increase is often marginal and not enough to affect overall calorie burning.

Metabolism Metabolism's role in calorie burning Metabolism involves all chemical processes in the body that sustain life such as turning food into energy. Although some factors such as age, gender, and genetics affect metabolism more than your chewing habits do, eating habits can still contribute. Eating nutrient-dense foods may promote metabolic health better than concentrating on texture alone.

Satiety Satiety and crunchy foods Crunchy foods are commonly linked with higher satiety as they take longer to chew than soft choices. The longer eating duration helps signals of fullness from stomach reach the brain, before overeating kicks in. While this could help mindful eating habits, indirectly controlling portions, it may not necessarily burn more calories from crunchiness alone.