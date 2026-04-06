Beat the heat with these cucumber-mint recipes!

Cucumber and mint are two ingredients that can instantly refresh your summer meals. With their cool and crisp profiles, they can be added to a range of dishes, making them ideal for hot days. Here are five ways to use cucumber and mint in your meals this summer. From salads to drinks, these combinations will keep you cool and satisfied all season long.

Dish 1 Cucumber mint salad delight A cucumber mint salad is a simple, yet refreshing dish that can be prepared in no time. Just slice cucumbers thinly and toss them with fresh mint leaves. Add a drizzle of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper to taste. This salad makes for a perfect side dish or light lunch option. The combination of crunchy cucumbers and aromatic mint makes it a delightful treat.

Drink 1 Refreshing cucumber mint smoothie A cucumber mint smoothie is an ideal way to beat the summer heat. Blend peeled cucumber slices with fresh mint leaves, yogurt, or coconut water, and a little honey for sweetness. This smoothie is not only hydrating but also loaded with nutrients. It makes for an amazing breakfast or afternoon snack that keeps you energized all day long.

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Dish 2 Cool cucumber mint raita Cucumber mint raita is a cooling Indian yogurt-based side dish that goes well with spicy meals. Grate cucumber, and mix it with plain yogurt, finely chopped mint leaves, salt, and roasted cumin powder. This raita balances flavors beautifully while providing relief from the heat of spicy foods.

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Drink 2 Zesty cucumber mint water infusion Infusing water with cucumber and mint makes for a refreshing drink without any added sugars or calories. Just add slices of cucumber, along with sprigs of fresh mint, into a pitcher of water. Let it sit in the refrigerator for a couple of hours before serving over ice. This infused water is an excellent alternative to sugary beverages.