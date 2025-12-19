Cucumber or bottle gourd: Which is more hydrating?

Cucumber and bottle gourd are two popular choices when it comes to hydration. Both are packed with water and nutrients, making them ideal for the hot weather. But, which one is better for hydration? This article delves into the water content, nutritional benefits, and other factors of both vegetables to see which one is more hydrating.

#1 Water content comparison Cucumbers have about 95% water content, making them one of the most hydrating vegetables. Bottle gourd also has a high water content of about 92%. While both are great for staying hydrated, cucumbers have a slight edge owing to their higher water content. This makes cucumbers an excellent option for those looking to up their fluid intake without consuming too many calories.

#2 Nutritional benefits Apart from being hydrating, cucumbers are also a good source of vitamin K and antioxidants. They help in bone health and fight oxidative stress. Bottle gourd is rich in vitamin C and B vitamins, which help in boosting immunity and energy production. Both vegetables offer unique nutritional benefits that can complement a balanced diet.

#3 Caloric value analysis Cucumbers are low in calories, with only about 16 calories per 100 grams. This makes them perfect for weight management or calorie-controlled diets. Bottle gourd is also low-calorie, with about 20 calories per 100 grams. However, since the difference is negligible, both can be easily included in a low-calorie diet.