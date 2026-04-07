Cumin can help you sleep better: Here's how

Cumin, a common spice in most kitchens, is often overlooked for its potential health benefits. Apart from adding flavor to food, cumin is said to promote better sleep. The spice has been used for centuries in traditional medicine, and now, modern research is also exploring its sleep-enhancing properties. Here are ways cumin can help improve your sleep quality.

Tip 1 Cumin's role in digestion Cumin is famous for its digestive properties, which can indirectly help you sleep better. By improving digestion and reducing bloating or discomfort, cumin can help you relax and fall asleep faster. A well-functioning digestive system is key to getting a good night's sleep, as it minimizes interruptions caused by digestive issues.

Tip 2 Antioxidant properties of cumin Cumin is rich in antioxidants, which help fight oxidative stress in the body. Oxidative stress can negatively affect your sleep by disturbing the body's natural circadian rhythms. By adding cumin to your diet, you may be able to reduce oxidative stress and promote a more regular sleep pattern.

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Tip 3 Cumin's impact on anxiety levels Anxiety is a common culprit behind sleeplessness, and cumin may help with that, too. Some studies indicate that cumin may have calming effects on the mind by lowering anxiety levels. This calming effect can make it easier for you to wind down before bed, promoting better sleep.

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