How to use curry leaves to elevate your cooking
What's the story
A staple in Indian kitchens, curry leaves are known for their aromatic and flavorful contribution to several dishes. These leaves are not just flavorful but also come with a host of health benefits, making them an essential part of many recipes. From enhancing the taste of curries to adding a unique aroma to rice dishes, curry leaves are versatile. Here are five must-try dishes that highlight the magic of curry leaves.
Dish 1
South Indian vegetable curry
South Indian vegetable curry is a delightful mix of fresh vegetables cooked in a spicy and aromatic gravy.
The addition of curry leaves elevates the dish's flavor profile, giving it an earthy aroma.
Usually prepared with ingredients such as coconut milk, tamarind, and spices like turmeric and mustard seeds, this curry is both nutritious and satisfying.
Pair it with steamed rice for a wholesome meal.
Dish 2
Lemon rice with curry leaves
Lemon rice is a quick and tangy dish that is perfect for lunch or as a snack.
The key ingredient here is fresh curry leaves, which lend the dish its signature aroma and depth of flavor.
Cooked rice is mixed with lemon juice, peanuts, turmeric powder, and green chilies for an extra kick.
This vibrant dish is not just easy to prepare but also refreshing on hot days.
Dish 3
Dal with curry leaves tempering
Dal is a staple protein source in Indian cuisine, prepared from lentils.
However, adding a tempering of mustard seeds, dried red chilies, and fresh curry leaves can take it to the next level.
The tempering is usually done toward the end of cooking to keep the aroma intact.
This simple addition makes dal more flavorful without overpowering its natural taste.
Dish 4
Curry leaf chutney
Curry leaf chutney is an excellent side dish that goes well with idli or dosa.
Prepared by grinding fresh curry leaves with coconut or coriander leaves, this chutney packs a punch of flavors with minimal ingredients.
The addition of green chilies adds heat, while tamarind gives tanginess, making it an all-rounder condiment for various meals.
Dish 5
Potato fry with curry leaves
Potato fry with curry leaves makes for a simple, yet delicious, side dish that goes well with any main course.
The potatoes are cooked until crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, along with mustard seeds and generous amounts of fresh, fragrant, aromatic, flavorful, and versatile curry leaves.
This combination makes for a delightful experience for the taste buds.