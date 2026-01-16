What all can you make with curry leaves-lemon combo

Curry leaves and lemon are two ingredients that can elevate the flavor of any dish. While curry leaves lend a unique aroma and taste, lemon adds a refreshing zest. Together, they can create some amazing flavor combinations that can make your meals more exciting. Here are five delightful combinations of curry leaves and lemon to inspire your cooking.

Dish 1 Lemon curry leaf rice Lemon curry leaf rice is a simple yet flavorful dish. Cooked rice is tossed with fresh curry leaves, lemon juice, and spices like turmeric and mustard seeds. The result is a fragrant rice dish with a hint of citrusy tang from the lemon. It makes for a great side or light meal on its own.

Dish 2 Spicy lemon curry leaf chutney This chutney is made by blending fresh curry leaves with roasted chana dal, green chilies, and lemon juice. The spicy and tangy combination makes it an ideal accompaniment to snacks or breakfast items like idli or dosa. The addition of lemon gives it an extra layer of flavor that complements the earthiness of the curry leaves.

Advertisement

Drink 1 Lemon curry leaf tea infusion For a soothing drink, steep fresh curry leaves in hot water with slices of lemon. This infusion offers a light herbal aroma from the curry leaves and a refreshing citrusy flavor from the lemon. It's perfect for those looking for a warm beverage with health benefits.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Zesty curry leaf marinade Create a zesty marinade by mixing yogurt with finely chopped curry leaves, garlic paste, ginger paste, and lemon juice. This marinade is ideal for soaking tofu or vegetables before grilling or baking them. The acidity from the lemon tenderizes while adding flavor depth along with aromatic notes from curry leaves.