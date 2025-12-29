Custard apple v/s sapota: Which has more potassium?

Custard apple and sapota are two popular tropical fruits, both of which are known for their unique flavors and nutritional benefits. One of the key nutrients that people often look for in these fruits is potassium. Potassium is essential for maintaining healthy blood pressure levels and proper muscle function. In this article, we will compare the potassium content of custard apple and sapota to see which fruit offers more of this important mineral.

#1 Potassium content in custard apple Custard apple, also known as cherimoya, is a creamy-textured fruit that is rich in several nutrients. It provides around 436 mg of potassium per 100 grams. This makes it a good source of the mineral, contributing significantly to daily intake requirements. The presence of potassium in custard apple can help support heart health by regulating blood pressure levels.

#2 Potassium levels in sapota Sapota, or chikoo, is another delicious tropical fruit that is packed with nutrients. It provides approximately 330 mg of potassium per 100 grams. While slightly lower than custard apple, sapota still makes a considerable contribution to daily potassium intake. The fruit's natural sweetness makes it a favorite among many, while also providing essential minerals like potassium.

#3 Comparing the two fruits When comparing custard apple and sapota for their potassium content, custard apple takes the lead with its higher levels of the mineral. However, both fruits provide other health benefits beyond just potassium content. They are rich in vitamins and antioxidants that promote overall well-being. Choosing between them may depend on personal taste preferences, along with nutritional needs.