Calling all cyclists: These landscapes are worth exploring

Cycling through Africa is a unique way of exploring the continent's diverse landscapes and vibrant villages. From the bustling markets to the serene countryside, every region has its own charm and challenges. This journey enables locals to connect with local cultures as they enjoy breathtaking views. Be it an experienced cyclist or a beginner, Africa's varied terrains offer something for all adventure seekers.

#1 Explore Morocco's Atlas Mountains The Atlas Mountains in Morocco provide cyclists an opportunity to enjoy rugged terrain and breathtaking vistas. The trails traverse through traditional Berber villages where you could witness daily life and relish local hospitality. The climate changes with altitude, so be sure to get ready for both warm valleys and cool mountain passes. This area is perfect for those looking for cultural immersion and physical challenge.

#2 Discover Tanzania's Serengeti plains Tanzania's Serengeti Plains are known for their sprawling open spaces and rich wildlife. Cycling here gives you the chance to see animals such as zebras and giraffes in their natural habitat, without being caged in a vehicle. The flat terrain makes it easy for most cyclists, although planning routes carefully is necessary due to wildlife activity. Local guides can ensure your safety and make the experience richer.

#3 Journey through South Africa's Garden Route South Africa's Garden Route is famous for its beauty, and it goes along the southern coast of the country. Cyclists will be greeted by lush forests, clean beaches, and small towns on this route. Given that the roads are well-maintained, it's ideal for lazy rides or more fun cycling adventures. Stopping at local eateries gives you a taste of regional cuisine while mingling with friendly locals adds to the experience.