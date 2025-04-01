Cycling enthusiasts: Don't miss these 5 most beautiful routes
What's the story
Cycling enthusiasts always look for new paths to tread on, and it goes without saying, they should be both challenging and beautiful.
While popular routes are well-documented, we bring you lesser-known trails across the globe that are as adventurous as they are beautiful.
The undiscovered cycling paths make the perfect getaway for those looking to go off the beaten track.
Patagonia Path
The hidden trail in Patagonia
Patagonia hits another level with a hidden trail that snakes through its rugged land.
Cyclists are sure to be greeted by breathtaking views of mountains and lakes along this route.
Since it isn't taken by many tourists, this route is perfect for those looking to be alone amongst nature's grandeur.
From gravel paths to smooth roads, you can expect varied terrains making it an engaging ride.
Kiwi coastline
Coastal ride in New Zealand
New Zealand's coastline offers a stunning cycling path that marries ocean views with lush greenery.
Ideal for adventurers, this route will have waves singing you a tune as you pedal along sandy beaches and through coastal forests.
The path is moderately challenging with occasional steep climbs but rewards the cyclists with panoramic vistas of the Pacific Ocean.
Swiss Peaks
Alpine adventure in Switzerland
Switzerland's alpine regions conceal a picturesque cycling path, one that takes riders through valleys so pretty and peaks so high.
The challenging ascents and thrilling descents of this particular route make it perfect for seasoned cyclists looking for an adrenaline rush.
During the ride, the cyclists get glimpses of traditional Swiss villages lying in the folds of mountains.
Sahara Edge
Desert trail in Morocco
Morocco's desert landscape also has a special cycling path along the edge of Sahara Desert.
This trail provides an adventurous ride through sand dunes and rocky terrains under vast open skies.
Cyclists will also get to encounter local wildlife and traditional Berber communities, adding cultural richness to their journey across this arid yet captivating region.
Canadian woods
Forest route in Canada
Canada's dense forests hide a cycling path that runs through towering trees and tranquil lakeshores.
This route is a tranquil escape into nature, presenting moderate challenges with its blend of flat stretches and hilly ones.
Cyclists can soak in Canada's natural beauty, with sightings of various wildlife along their ride.