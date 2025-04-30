Cycling v/s walking: Which helps you burn more calories?
What's the story
Cycling and walking are two of the most popular forms of exercise, each with its own unique advantages. But which one is more efficient at burning calories?
Let's find out!
Understanding the way these exercises affect calorie burn can help you make informed choices about your fitness routines.
The intensity, duration, and metabolism of an individual play key roles in determining the effectiveness of each activity at burning calories.
Intensity
Intensity matters in calorie burn
The intensity at which you do an activity makes a big difference when it comes to burning calories.
Cycling casually can burn more calories than walking slowly since more effort goes into pedaling.
However, brisk walking can also do the trick if continued for a longer time.
The trick is to find your sweet spot between speed and endurance.
Duration
Duration's role in calorie expenditure
The duration of an activity affects total calorie burn.
Although cycling has a lower impact on joints and may allow longer sessions, lengthy walks can also burn plenty of calories over time.
Stay consistent; regular sessions make a greater contribution to overall calorie loss than occasional, vigorous workouts.
Terrain
Impact of terrain on exercise efficiency
The terrain on which you cycle or walk makes a difference in how efficient your workout is.
Cycling uphill takes more energy than it does on flat surfaces, which means you burn more calories.
Likewise, walking on uneven or inclined paths requires more effort than it does on smooth pavements.
Opting for varied terrains can make your cycling and walking routines more effective.
Body weight
Influence of body weight on calories burned
An individual's body weight also plays a role in determining how many calories are burned during exercise.
Heavier individuals tend to burn more calories than lighter ones when performing the same activity at similar intensities and durations.
This factor should be considered when comparing cycling and walking for personal fitness goals.