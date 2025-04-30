What's the story

Zentangle is an exclusive art form that merges drawing and mindfulness. It is about making intricate patterns out of simple lines, curves, dots.

This technique promotes relaxation and focus, so anyone can try it out, even if they are not an artist.

The process is free-flowing, letting one unleash their creativity while enjoying the calming effects of meditation.

Zentangle can be done anywhere with few tools, making it a perfect activity to de-stress.