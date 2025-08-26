Cycling v/s walking: Which is better for your joints?

Cycling and walking are two favorite forms of exercise that come with a plethora of health benefits. Both exercises are known for promoting longevity but affect the joints differently. Knowing the difference can help you choose which of the two activities would suit you better, particularly if your joints are a concern. Here we explore the joint impact of cycling and walking.

#1 Cycling's low-impact advantage Cycling is often regarded as a low-impact exercise as it places lesser stress on joints than weight-bearing exercises like walking. The circular motion of pedaling helps keep the joints flexible without putting too much pressure on them. This makes cycling an ideal option for people suffering from arthritis or recovering from joint injuries. By minimizing the risk of wear and tear, cycling can greatly benefit long-term mobility and health.

#2 Walking's bone strengthening benefits Being a weight-bearing exercise, walking is critical for strengthening bones and improving bone density. Walking regularly can help stave off conditions like osteoporosis by stimulating bone growth through gentle impact on the skeletal system. Though it may put more pressure on joints than cycling, moderate-paced walking is usually safe for most people and promotes cardiovascular health along with musculoskeletal benefits.

#3 Caloric burn comparison Both cycling and walking are effective in burning calories, albeit at different rates depending on intensity and duration. Cycling burns more calories per hour as it's capable of higher intensity levels but brisk walking also provides a good amount of caloric expenditure over time. If you're looking to manage weight and considering joint health, you could alternate between these activities for balanced benefits without overstraining any specific muscle group/joint.