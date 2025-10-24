Dairy and nutrition: Myths v/s facts

Dairy has always been a controversial topic when it comes to adult nutrition. While some swear by its health benefits, others question its necessity in a balanced diet. This article aims to debunk common myths about dairy and its role in adult nutrition. By looking at facts and scientific evidence, we hope to give you a clearer picture of how dairy fits into modern diets.

#1 Myth: Dairy is essential for calcium One of the most common myths is that dairy is the only source of calcium. While dairy products are rich in calcium, they aren't the only option. Leafy greens such as kale and broccoli, nuts such as almonds, and fortified plant-based milks also offer good amounts of calcium. Adults can meet their calcium needs without relying solely on dairy products.

#2 Myth: Lactose intolerance means no dairy Many people think that being lactose intolerant means they can't consume any dairy at all. However, lactose intolerance varies in severity among individuals. Some may tolerate small amounts of lactose or opt for low-lactose or lactose-free products available in the market. Fermented dairy products like yogurt may also be easier to digest for some lactose-intolerant people.

#3 Myth: Whole milk leads to weight gain The belief that whole milk directly contributes to weight gain is a misconception. Some studies even suggest that whole milk may aid in weight management by promoting satiety due to its higher fat content compared to skim milk or low-fat alternatives. The key is moderation and balancing overall caloric intake with physical activity levels.