5 cholesterol myths you should stop believing

Cholesterol often has a bad name, but knowing what it does in the body is important for good health. There are numerous myths about cholesterol, which often leaves people confused and misinformed. By busting the myths, you can make better decisions about your diet and lifestyle. Today, we will bust some common myths about cholesterol and tell you how it impacts overall health.

Good vs. Bad Myth: All cholesterol is bad Not all cholesterol is bad. Your body uses cholesterol to build cells and produce hormones. There are two main types: low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL). LDL is usually branded "bad" since its high levels can cause the arteries to build up plaque, while HDL is regarded as "good" as it removes LDL from the bloodstream.

Weight misconception Myth: Only overweight people have high cholesterol The thing with high cholesterol is that it can affect anyone, regardless of their weight or body type. Genetics are a major determinant of a person's cholesterol levels. Even if you are on the slimmer side, you should still keep a check on your cholesterol levels through regular check-ups, because diet, physical activity, etc. also determine levels.

Fat facts Myth: Avoid all fats to lower cholesterol Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to cut out all fats from your diet to control cholesterol levels efficiently. Instead, focus on incorporating healthy fats, which are present in nuts, seeds, avocados, and olive oil. Such foods are packed with unsaturated fats that can help raise HDL cholesterol levels and lower LDL cholesterol at the same time, when consumed in moderation.