Intermittent fasting: 5 myths debunked

Though intermittent fasting has become a popular dietary approach, misconceptions regarding its effects on metabolism still continue to exist. Many believe that fasting can slow down metabolism or even result in muscular loss. However, scientific evidence suggests otherwise. Here's busting these myths by understanding how intermittent fasting affects metabolic rate and overall health.

Myth 1 Metabolism does not slow down A common myth is that intermittent fasting slows down metabolism. However, research indicates that short-term fasting can actually boost metabolic rate by up to 14%. This increase is due to higher levels of norepinephrine, which enhances fat burning. Long-term studies show no significant decrease in resting metabolic rate among those practicing intermittent fasting, compared to traditional calorie restriction.

Myth 2 Muscle loss is not inevitable Another misconception is that intermittent fasting causes muscle loss. Studies show that when paired with resistance training and sufficient protein intake, intermittent fasting doesn't cause significant muscle loss. In fact, it may help preserve lean body mass while facilitating fat loss more effectively than continuous calorie restriction.

Myth 3 Blood sugar levels remain stable Some people think that skipping meals during intermittent fasting makes blood sugar levels fluctuates wildly. However, studies suggest that this eating pattern can improve insulin sensitivity and stabilize blood sugar levels over time. People with type two diabetes have reported better glycemic control while following an intermittent fasting regimen under medical supervision.

Myth 4 Hunger hormones adjust over time There is a common belief that hunger hormones get out of whack during fasting, which causes increased appetite and overeating later. While initial hunger pangs are common when you start an intermittent-fast, studies show that ghrelin levels, the hunger hormone, tend to decrease over time as the body adjusts to the new eating pattern.