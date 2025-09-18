India's stunning coastal lighthouses: A list 

India's coastlines are marred with stunning lighthouses, which give an amazing view of the ocean. These towering structures are not just navigational aids but also a unique opportunity to see how vast the sea is. Visiting these coastal lighthouses can be an enriching experience, providing insights into maritime history and stunning views. Right from the southern tip to the western shores, each lighthouse has its own story waiting to be explored.

#1 Cape Comorin Lighthouse: Southern marvel Situated at Kanyakumari, Cape Comorin Lighthouse sits at India's southernmost tip. This lighthouse offers an exquisite 360-degree view of where three seas meet: the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and Indian Ocean. The lighthouse is a great place to climb up to see a beautiful sunrise or sunset over the waters. It is also a tribute to engineering marvels of yesteryears and a photographer's delight.

#2 Alappuzha Lighthouse: Kerala's gem Alappuzha Lighthouse in Kerala is famous for its scenic beauty and history. Located close to Alappuzha Beach, it gives tourists an opportunity to witness a mix of natural beauty and cultural history. From the lighthouse, one can enjoy panoramic views of palm-fringed beaches and peaceful backwaters of this part of the country. A trip here can be added with visits to nearby attractions such as houseboat rides on calm waters.

#3 Fort Aguada Lighthouse: Goa's iconic landmark Fort Aguada Lighthouse in Goa forms a part of a 17th-century Portuguese fort complex overlooking the Sinquerim Beach. The iconic landmark provides breathtaking views of golden sands meeting azure waters along the Goan coastline. The fort also adds historical depth with its well-preserved architecture reflecting how colonial influences shaped Indian shores back then.