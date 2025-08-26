Add these iron-rich foods to your daily diet

Iron is an essential mineral that is critical for the body, especially for the formation of red blood cells. Despite its importance, many believe that natural foods do not have enough iron content. This article aims to debunk this myth by listing various plant-based sources that are rich in iron, and sharing tips on how to incorporate these foods into a balanced diet.

Leafy greens Leafy greens: A rich source of iron Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are some of the best sources of iron. Spinach, for example, has roughly 2.7 milligrams of iron per 100 grams. These greens also offer other nutrients like vitamin C and calcium. Adding leafy greens to your diet can drastically increase your daily iron intake while also providing other health benefits.

Legumes Legumes: Protein and iron powerhouses Legumes, such as lentils, chickpeas, and beans, are not just protein-rich but also an excellent source of iron. Lentils, for example, contain about 3.3 milligrams of iron per 100 grams. These foods are super versatile and can be added to a number of dishes such as soups, stews, and salads. This not just makes the food tastier but also increases its nutritional value by a mile.

Nuts & seeds Nuts and seeds: Compact nutrient sources Nuts and seeds are concentrated sources of nutrients, including iron. Among the best sources, pumpkin seeds lead the pack with about eight milligrams of iron per 100 grams. Adding nuts and seeds to snacks or meals can increase your intake of healthy fats, along with the essential minerals magnesium and zinc.

Whole grains Whole grains: More than just fiber Whole grains like quinoa, brown rice, and oats provide more than fiber; they are also rich in iron. Quinoa gives you around 2.8 milligrams of iron per cup when cooked. Adding whole grains to your meals promotes digestive health while adding to your overall nutrient intake.