Do you need 8 glasses of water a day?

Most of us believe that one must drink eight glasses of water every day to stay healthy. However, the truth is that this belief isn't scientifically backed and can even be misleading. The amount of water one needs depends on several factors from age and activity level to climate. Knowing these variables can help tailor the needs of hydration more accurately than a guideline.

#1 Individual hydration needs vary Hydration requirements vary from person to person. Body weight, physical activity, and environmental conditions are some of the major factors that determine how much water one should drink. For example, a person living in a hot climate may need more water than someone living in a cooler place. Likewise, athletes or people doing strenuous physical activities need more fluid intake than sedentary individuals.

#2 Food contributes to hydration Many people forget food has a major contribution to daily water intake. Fruits and vegetables such as cucumbers and watermelon have a high content of water and can help you keep your hydration levels in check. Even soups and smoothies are other fluids that keep you hydrated. So, you don't have to only depend on drinking plain water to meet your daily hydration needs.

#3 Thirst as a natural indicator Thirst is the body's natural mechanism for signaling the need for more fluids. By paying attention to thirst cues, one can effectively ensure adequate hydration without overconsumption of water. While it is important not to ignore thirst signals, it is equally crucial not to force oneself into drinking excessive amounts of water when not thirsty.