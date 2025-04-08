5 common myths about weight gain debunked
What's the story
Weight gain is one of those topics shrouded under a number of myths and misconceptions.
These myths often add to the confusion and misguided attempts at managing one's weight.
Knowing the fact behind myths can help you make informed decisions about your health.
This article attempts to debunk some common misunderstandings about weight gain, giving you factual insights you can trust.
Carbs misunderstood
Myth: Carbs are the enemy
While carbs are often blamed for weight gain, they are also an essential part of a balanced diet.
The trick is to opt for complex carbs such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, rather than refined carbs present in sugary snacks and white bread.
Complex carbs can give you energy and nutrients without causing rapid spikes in blood sugar levels.
Meal timing matters
Myth: Skipping meals helps lose weight
Skipping meals may seem like a quick fix to cut calories but it can backfire by slowing down metabolism and ending up overeating later.
Regular meals keep energy levels up and support metabolic processes.
Eating balanced meals at regular intervals is far more effective for weight management than skipping meals.
Good fats vs bad fats
Myth: All fats lead to weight gain
Not all fats lead to weight gain; some are actually good for health.
Unsaturated fats present in nuts, seeds, avocados, and olive oil promote heart health and may help you feel full for longer.
While you must limit saturated fats present in processed foods, healthy fats can be added to your diet.
Balanced approach needed
Myth: Exercise alone controls weight gain
Exercise is key to staying healthy, but it can't do the job of keeping weight gain in control by itself.
A balanced approach of exercising regularly and eating mindfully gives better results in terms of managing weight.
Relying solely on the exercise and not altering eating habits may not give you the desired results.
Using both strategies the right way helps to control weight more than just focusing on physical activity.
Supplements are not substitutes
Myth: Supplements can replace healthy eating
Dietary supplements cannot substitute the benefits of a well-rounded diet full of nutrients from natural sources like fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes.
Supplements may help fill nutritional gaps when needed, but shouldn't be relied upon as primary sources of nutrition.
Nor as shortcuts towards achieving desired body goals without proper guidance.
This should come from healthcare professionals or nutritionists. They understand individual needs based on circumstances (age group, lifestyle choices, medical history).