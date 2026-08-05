How to use antique doorknobs in decor
What's the story
Antique doorknobs are a great way to add character and history to your home decor. These small, yet impactful pieces can easily transform the look of any room, giving it a vintage touch. Whether you're renovating an old house or just want to add some charm to modern interiors, antique doorknobs are a great option. Here are some practical ways to use them in your home decor.
Tip 1
Incorporate into cabinetry
Using antique doorknobs on cabinets can be a great way to add a touch of elegance to your kitchen or bathroom.
By replacing modern handles with vintage ones, you can create a cohesive look that ties together the room's theme.
Make sure the size and style of the doorknob complement other hardware in the space for a harmonious appearance.
Tip 2
Use as drawer pulls
Antique doorknobs can also be used as drawer pulls in dressers, desks, or side tables.
This not only adds functionality but also infuses personality into your furniture pieces.
Choose knobs that match or contrast with the finish of your drawers for an eye-catching effect that enhances the overall design.
Tip 3
Create unique wall art
Transforming antique doorknobs into wall art is an innovative way to showcase their beauty.
By mounting them on a wooden board or canvas, you can create an interesting display that serves as both decor and conversation starter.
Mixing different styles and sizes can add visual interest while maintaining balance within the artwork.
Tip 4
Enhance interior doors
Replacing standard door hardware with antique doorknobs can make a world of difference in enhancing interior doors' appeal.
Be it a bedroom or bathroom door, vintage knobs lend character and charm that modern alternatives often lack.
Ensure proper installation for smooth operation, while enjoying their aesthetic benefits.
Tip 5
Add charm to cabinets and shelves
Incorporating antique doorknobs into cabinets and shelves adds a unique touch.
These vintage pieces can be used as decorative knobs or functional pulls, enhancing the charm of any room.
Their timeless design complements various styles, making them a versatile choice for home decor enthusiasts looking to add character and history to their living spaces.