Cliff jumping on your list? Here's where to go

Africa is home to some of the most thrilling deep-water cliff jumps, giving adventure seekers an adrenaline-pumping experience. These natural wonders are not only visually stunning but also provide a unique way to connect with nature. From towering cliffs to crystal-clear waters, these spots are perfect for those looking to push their limits and enjoy the beauty of Africa's landscapes.

#1 Victoria Falls: A breathtaking plunge Victoria Falls, one of the world's largest waterfalls, offers an exhilarating jump into the Zambezi River below. The sheer height and force of the falls make this spot a must-visit for thrill-seekers. The surrounding area is rich in wildlife and offers stunning views, making it a perfect destination for those looking to combine adventure with sightseeing.

#2 Bloukrans Bridge: The ultimate bungee experience Bloukrans Bridge in South Africa is famous for being one of the highest commercial bungee jumps in the world. The jump gives you a breathtaking view of the Bloukrans River and the Tsitsikamma National Park. The combination of height and scenery makes this spot a favorite among adrenaline junkies looking for an unforgettable experience.

#3 Table Mountain: A scenic leap Table Mountain in Cape Town provides several cliff-jumping spots with stunning views of the city and ocean. While not as high as some other locations, the jumps here are equally thrilling, thanks to the dramatic landscapes. The area is easily accessible and offers various trails for those who want to explore before taking the plunge.

#4 Mount Meru: An adventurous descent Mount Meru in Tanzania offers climbers a chance to jump into pristine alpine lakes after scaling its peaks. This combination of climbing and jumping provides an adventurous two-in-one experience for those seeking both a physical challenge and natural beauty. The surrounding area is rich in flora and fauna, adding to its charm.